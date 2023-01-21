La Brea season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A return to 10,000 BC

We know that you have been forced to wait a long time in order to see La Brea season 2 episode 8 arrive over on NBC. Luckily, the wait is almost over! New episodes will kick off on Tuesday, January 31, and you are actually going to have a chance to see two arrive on the same night. Doesn’t that give you a reason for further excitement? The show is going to hit the ground running, and of course a big part of that is seeing so many characters back firmly in 10,000 BC.

So while you wait the next week-plus to see what lies ahead, why not go ahead and get some further details? Go ahead and check out a couple of synopses below…

Season 2 episode 8, “Stampede” – 01/31/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : The Harrises return to 10,000 BC, determined to upload a virus that will stop all sinkholes, despite knowing that this will mean they will never get home again. An unlikely leader rallies the Clearing to face an oncoming prehistoric threat. TV-PG

Season 2 episode 9, “Murder in the Clearing” – 01/31/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When a Survivor is murdered, Lucas and Sam lead a contentious investigation to find the killer. Gavin embarks on a mission to save Eve from the fateful vision he’s had of her death. Eve finds herself closer than ever to seeing it come true. TV-PG

Gavin’s vision about Eve to us is really what is going to send the narrative into high gear, at least when it comes to the next few episodes. Finding a way to make sure she doesn’t die is of course important, but there is another story that exists here beyond that. Will Gavin admit to what’s going on fully? He may think that it’s better to keep this battle hidden, but is that really the right move in the end? We question that already…

