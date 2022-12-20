La Brea season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Saving Eve?

As we prepare for La Brea season 2 episode 8 to arrive on NBC come January 31, there are a few different things to ponder over. Take, for example, getting to see more of the characters back in 10,000 BC. Or, the long-term fate of Eve after Gavin’s vision of her death. We don’t exactly think he will be forthcoming to share this news with her, but we know thanks to watching about a million TV shows over the years that these secrets are the sort of thing that can simmer. Once the snowball starts to roll down the hill, it doesn’t take that much for it to eventually become an avalanche.

Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, showrunner David Appelbaum made it clear that these secret, and how Gavin reacts to it, are going to be a huge thing moving forward on the show:

“That vision of Eve’s death is really going to drive a lot of conflict in the back half of the season, because it might be right around the corner … It’s going to be a real problem — how do we prevent that? It’s going to complicate all the relationships, knowing that that is a thing that could happen.”

Gavin is certainly going to do everything that he can in order to prevent something bad from happening, and we tend to think personally that he will have a certain degree of help along the way. After all, why wouldn’t he? We tend to think that over time, he’ll benefit from opening up more to others, and of course the central theme of all of this can be whether or not you can alter “fate.” Or, if the idea of fate itself in this situation is a little ridiculous and shouldn’t be trusted in the first place. Can you really create your own destiny on a show that is populated with sinkholes and all sorts of other dangerous problems?

