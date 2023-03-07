The Last of Us ratings reach new high ahead of season 1 finale

This weekend is going to bring The Last of Us season 1 finale to HBO, and it already looks like it’s going to be enormous. After all, just think about the viewership that the show got for episode 8!

According to a new report coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, a whopping 8.1 million viewers ended up checking out the penultimate episode across the network and HBO Max last night. That makes it the biggest episode of the series so far and clearly, this show is hitting its stride at just the right time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Here is where things get more curious — there is a chance that Sunday’s “Look for the Light” won’t end up breaking this record, largely because it is airing opposite the Academy Awards. That is as huge of competition as you are going to get, but are the Oscars anywhere near as popular as they once were? We don’t think so.

Obviously, this huge viewership is a significant victory for the folks at HBO, but it also goes beyond that. The Last of Us serves as yet another reminder that anyone who says that weekly television is dead is killing themselves. Had the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series aired on Netflix it obviously would have been popular; however, there is no way a binge-watch can replicate the experience of delivering a great story week in and week out that keeps the conversation going. This is why HBO is still one of the best to ever deliver televised content, and why they have to be thrilled that a season 2 has already been ordered.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next new episode of The Last of Us right now

Do you think there is a chance that The Last of Us season 1 finale ends up shattering some more viewership records?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







