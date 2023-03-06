The Last of Us season 1 finale: Will there be a cliffhanger?

As we prepare for The Last of Us season 1 finale to eventually arrive on HBO, why not discuss a cliffhanger? Or, at the very least, the potential idea of one?

We should start off this piece by noting that the show and the game have followed roughly the same story, but there have been deviations here and there. We don’t want to give anything away for people unfamiliar with the source material, but there is some sort of definite ending to what you see there. The question for the show comes down to whether or not the want to follow it exactly.

For us personally, we tend to think that The Last of Us the TV show is going to establish some closure in much of the same way that the source material did. That means that you’re going to have a chance to see a conclusion to at least some of the central plotlines, but also still questions to ponder for some time moving forward. Since we know that there’s a season 2 coming, it is a relief to know that there will a chance to dive further into some of these. However, even with season 2 there is no guarantee of completeness, either.

The fascinating thing about the future here is that in some way, you can make an argument for season 3 by saying that there is more to tell outside of the games, but that may not be altogether well-received. Developer Naughty Dog has already said that there’s no guarantee that there will be a Part III to their PlayStation story, at least in a traditional sense.

It may sound cliche, but the ending of season 1 is the ending. It most likely would have functioned just fine even if there was not a season 2. Ultimately, though, it is hard to say more than that without diving into some murky waters.

What do you most want to see as we prepare for The Last of Us season 1 finale?

