The Last of Us season 1 episode 9 (finale) promo: The mystery

Next week on HBO, we’re going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 1 episode 9 — the all-important finale! It is exciting and yet, the network is sending a clear message ahead of time here: They don’t want to give much away.

If you saw the promo at the end of episode 8, you may be left with a feeling of “is that it?” at the very end. There was not that much given away beyond a highlight reel and Ellie’s desire to finish what she and Joel started all the way back in Boston. The two have encountered dangerous enemies and made valuable friends — even if a number of them are no longer among the living.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

The mystery at this point is, at least in part, how things are going to end — but then also how much could be changed form the source material. Fans of the PlayStation games do have that inherent advantage in that they’ve engaged with the story before in all of its powerful and heartbreaking moments. The show can only hope to live up to some of that.

No matter what’s in or not in the promo, we are thrilled to know already that The Last of Us season 2 is coming, though you will be waiting some time to see it. There is some direct source material out there, so we’ll have to see how certain characters are cast — and if the producers / HBO can keep up the same quality that we have seen from them so far. This show as it stands is an immediate Emmy contender!

Related – Be sure to get some other updates now all about The Last of Us, including the second season

Is there anything that you are expecting to see from The Last of Us season 1 episode 9 when it airs?

Are you surprised that the network is being as secretive as they are when it comes to the promo for what lies ahead? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for even more updates on the future. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







