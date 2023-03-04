The Last of Us season 1 episode 8: Who is David? Deeper look

This weekend on HBO you are going to have a chance to see The Last of Us season 1 episode 8, and it goes without saying this is big. We are entering the penultimate episode of the season, and everything that we see here is going to set the stage for the final chapter.

So what are we going to see from start to finish here? Let’s just say that the center of this upcoming story will be a new group, and a man named David at the center of it. So who is this man, exactly?

Well, David is a familiar face to those who played The Last of Us video game series, as he is a main antagonist of the winter portion of the story. This is someone who has found a particular way to survive, albeit a pretty gruesome one. Let’s just say that he might have some things in common with people from another premium-cable show in Yellowjackets.

Is there a chance that David is going to be changed dramatically from the source material? We can’t rule that out, but we also think that the show has worked really hard to keep things faithful over the years. We’re not sure that there are some dramatic changes that are coming here. David is someone who could remind Ellie further how brutal and shocking this world can be … and as a result of that, why it is so important for her to make it to the Fireflies.

We should also note that one of the people within David’s group is voiced by Troy Baker, who is the voice of Joel in the video games. Just in case you wanted another love letter to longtime fans, absolutely this is it!

