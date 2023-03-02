The Last of Us season 1 episode 8: Who is Troy Baker playing?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 on HBO next week, why not discuss some familiar faces?

Or, to be specific, let’s talk a little bit about Troy Baker. The actor is a legend thanks to voicing Joel in the PlayStation games and it’s a pretty cool thing that he’s featured on the show as well. Yet, there are still questions about his character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So what can we say right now? Well, Baker is playing a member of David’s group, and David is a character from the games. He is going to be an antagonist in some shape or form, and we’ll have to see if everyone around him falls in line. It does seem as though David is going to try and pull Ellie in, though it may very well be a manipulation.

Do we think that Ellie is going to be able to work with someone who is not named Joel? She could for a little while, mostly because she needs to do whatever she can to survive and keep moving forward. Yet, we don’t think she would trust anyone else at this point. She’s been burned and heartbroken too many times.

We know that Baker is not the last person from the video games who will be featured on the show, and there is something really exciting that comes with that. Remember, as well, that there is a season 2 coming on the network down the road and with that comes a LOT of possibilities. We just hope that Baker has a couple of cool things to do here, and that this role ends up being more than just a cameo.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Last of Us right now

What are you the most excited to see from Troy Baker moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 8?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







