The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 run time: What to expect

The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 is coming to HBO this Sunday, and we know already that this is the penultimate story of the season.

So with that in mind, does such an important episode dictate a longer run time? Not necessarily, and it is something to get into a little bit further here.

First and foremost, let’s begin by nothing this: HBO isn’t going to extend an episode just for the sake of doing so. They are more story-focused than almost any other program out there, so the next new episode will be exactly how long that it needs to. They’re not going to preoccupy themselves on anything else.

Hence, the fact that this upcoming episode is not going to run past an hour. This is all the time the network has allotted for it so in reality, it’s probably a few minutes shorter than that when you factor in the credits and any trailer that runs ahead of time. It’s still not going to be the shortest one of the season, but this is not a repeat of what we got back in episode 3 with Bill and Frank.

As for what you can expect to see in this episode

Much of the focus is going to inevitably be on Joel and Ellie again, which makes a certain degree of sense after Pedro Pascal was MIA for most of episode 8. We’re going to be back in the present and with that, we will understand better why Ellie has the resolve to save him. It is, after all, almost impossible to find someone you really trust within this world.

Is there anything you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 at HBO?

How do you think we will build up to the finale? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

