The Last of Us season 2: When will filming begin?

There’s a good chance that many of you are well-aware at this point that The Last of Us season 2 is happening at HBO down the road. There is a lot to be excited about with that, but also plenty of reasons to be worried about certain characters. For those familiar with The Last of Us: Part II as a video game, you probably know some of what we are talking about here already.

While it remains to be seen when we’re actually going to see the second season arrive, know this: There is at least a chance cameras getting rolling on it before the end of the year.

In a new interview with Collider promoting The Mandalorian season 3, Pedro Pascal indicated that production on season 2 could begin this year, though he stopped short of confirming anything. There are obviously a lot of components that go into this — scripts have to be ready, and we also imagine that conditions have to be right. Given that this show films up in Canada, we tend to imagine that the colder temperatures do present a challenge (even if some of it looks great on-screen).

We are trying already to set our premiere-date expectations low for season 2, mostly because it takes a long time to both film and edit together a project of this magnitude. If we have a chance to see more episodes by spring 2025, we’ll consider ourselves happy. After all, we’re well-aware that the premium-cable network has a lot of other shows that will be ready to go before then, including presumably seasons of The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and Euphoria. There is no real reason for them to hurry anything along.

