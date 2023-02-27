The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 promo: Ellie gets an offer

As many of you are now aware, The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 is going to be enormous when it comes to HBO next week. Consider the stakes!

First and foremost, this is the penultimate episode of the season and whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into the finale. We also tend to think that the remaining installments will likely take place in the present day. The reason why Ellie is fighting so hard for Joel right now likely has to do with her understanding just how hard it is to lose someone. We tend to think personally that she is going to struggle a lot even still with the idea of him dying. She doesn’t trust many people within this world, and often for good reason. He doesn’t even know all that much about Riley!

Judging from the promo alone for the next new episode, one of the big things that will be coming is Bella Ramsey’s character getting an offer to join another group. There could be an immediate incentive in wanting to do so, at least in that it gives her an opportunity to have some strength in numbers. However, here is that issue of trust once more. How can you guarantee that some of their priorities are going to line up with your own? That is where the problem comes in, and we’re not sure that this is something that she will be able to rectify.

Also, it seems like this group doesn’t want to have anything that they consider to be dead wight slowing them down. We’re not sure that an ailing Joel is going to be altogether high on their priority list. We don’t foresee Ellie wanting to do anything to compromise his future after fighting so hard already to keep him alive.

What are you most excited to see right now when it comes to The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 on HBO?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

