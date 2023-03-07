Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS, season 4 episode 15?

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in getting some more discussion on that, let’s just say that there are some dramatic stories to come!

Of course, this doesn’t mean that said stories are going to be coming tonight. In reality, you will be waiting for at least a little while to get all of them from start to finish. There is no new installment on the network at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, as the entirety of this franchise is on a one-week break. You are going to have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted back with season 4 episode 15 on Tuesday, March 14. Given that the title here is “Double Fault,” you really can’t be altogether shocked that tennis is going to be a big part of the story. How can you?

For a few more details, all you have to do is go ahead and check out the full season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Double Fault” – The Fugitive Task Force springs into action to find a famous foreign tennis player after she’s kidnapped from a tennis court in Brooklyn, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It goes without saying that this is going to be a high-octane and intense case, but what else would you expect from the show at this point? It is really what the Fugitive Task Force is known for, but this particular case could have larger implications given that you are talking about a foreign-born tennis player. This could easily turn into an international news story, so you have to be prepared for whatever sort of headlines could come about as a result of that. There is a lot to consider from start to finish here…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

