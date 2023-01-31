New FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International crossover set!

For those of you who are enjoying FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International, here’s a new reason to celebrate. Today, CBS confirmed that the three shows are going to be crossing over for the second time in a particularly epic way.

The crossover is currently set to take place on Tuesday, April 4 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It will actually begin with FBI: International, before going into the flagship show and then also FBI: Most Wanted at the end. This schedule change is most likely to accommodate the story, which is the most important thing with a big event like this.

In a statement about the crossover, here is what Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, had to say:

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time … Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ world can.”

The CBS press release was quick to note that this is the first crossover featuring Dylan McDermott, Edwin Hodge and Eva-Jane Willis, who all joined their respective shows in the past year — long after the first crossover took place. While these can be logistical nightmares to stage and put together, we understand clearly why CBS continues to put them on the air — they are hugely successful in the ratings and it encourages some more franchise synergy at the same exact time.

Let’s hope that this crossover lives up to the hype! That includes of course great character arcs, plus a central story that keeps us guessing.

