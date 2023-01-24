FBI season 5 episode 13 return date: ‘Family First’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, why wouldn’t you want to get an FBI season 5 episode 13 return date? If you are curious about that, rest assured we are more than happy to help.

First and foremost, let’s start things off with simply this: You won’t be seeing a new installment coming on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. At the time of this writing, the network has repeats scheduled for both January 31 as well as February 7. (Just in case you’re wondering about the latter, the State of the Union is scheduled for the 7th; most major networks don’t even think about putting new programming on that night, given that things are subject to change.)

Given that CBS still wants to make the most of the February sweeps wherever it can, we should go ahead and note that, per the Futon Critic, FBI will be coming back on Tuesday, February 14 with a story titled “Family First.” Even though this is technically Valentine’s Day, we don’t exactly have hopes for the most romantic episode in the known world. After all, who thinks of romance when you hear the title of this show? Probably no one. We don’t anticipate a big, fundamental shift to the central storytelling you’ve expected from this franchise; you are going to get some sort of case of the week and to go along with that, potentially a personal storyline involving one of the agents.

We just hope that through the next several episodes, almost every key member of the cast has some time in the spotlight. While we would consider Missy Peregrym to be the lead here as Maggie Bell, we do tend to think that this show is best when everyone has some moments in the sun. Take, for example, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal — we definitely think we’re coming off one of the character’s more notable episodes this season today.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

