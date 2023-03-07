The Winchesters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the big finale tonight on The CW, can you still expect The Winchesters season 2 to happen? Or, are we definitely at the end of the road?

Just as you most likely would imagine, there are a few different things to dive further into here … but let’s go ahead and start with where things stand. The aforementioned network has yet to announce anything when it comes to the future of the Supernatural prequel. While we will continue to hope that more episodes are ordered, how can you say anything with total confidence? We may be waiting for a good while still to see some more news — think months.

It is important to remember that the regime that first ordered this show is not the same one running the network now — hence, one of the reasons for uncertainty. The CW under Nexstar is looking to cut costs and appeal to older viewers. We do think there’s merit to The Winchesters staying, but they may not feel that way. They will likely make a firm decision by May and even if the show is canceled, we wouldn’t rule out it landing anywhere. HBO Max is an intriguing possibility, mostly because of the Warner Bros. TV connection and also the potential to tell even darker and crazier stories through that medium. There’s also a history of CW shows in the past performing well on Netflix, though the exclusive streaming deal is long-expired.

So while we wait for the future to be decided, here is a little bit of advance: Be sure to re-watch season 1 episodes online, and tell your friends to the same! The larger the accumulated base can be for the show, the more hopeful we are about the long-term future.

