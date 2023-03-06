The Winchesters season 1 finale: Show EP on season 2 hopes

We are just over 24 hours away from The Winchesters season 1 finale arriving on The CW, so what better time is there to discuss the future?

Of course, we more than understand that there is some anxiety entering this episode, mostly because the network has not announced a renewal. That is in addition to the fact that the first season only has 13 episodes, which is a smaller order than Supernatural had for almost all of its run. It’s important to remember that there were no new CW series this year that received a larger order than that, and it is ultimately due to the Nexstar takeover and the new ownership there.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Robbie Thompson indicates in advance that you should probably not expect a season 2 decision to be announced for some time:

“I’ve spoken a lot with our partners at Warner Bros. because, obviously, we’re not sure what’s happening … We’ve talked about places…that we may have to look to down the road [if the show is not renewed and needs a new home]. But the short-term answer is I don’t actually know and probably won’t for a little while. I can only say that, as uncertain as these times have been, our partners at The CW and and Warner [Bros.], in particular, have just been really awesome to work with.”

Is it good to know that Thompson and the studio are keeping their options open? We tend to think so, and even with all of the drama over at HBO Max there could be potential there if The Winchesters does not get a season 2 where it is. Wouldn’t it be interesting to see a Supernatural show air somewhere that does not have the same sort of content restrictions as regular TV? At the very least, this is something that very-much intrigues us right now and we are eager to get more.

