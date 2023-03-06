House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: A time for updates?

For everyone out there who is excited to see House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO, this is a pretty darn exciting time!

After all, go ahead and consider the following: The hit fantasy epic is starting off production this month, and we do think that we’re at a time now where there will be a number of continuous updates. We know that there was a stretch where things were pretty quiet, but that seems to be over — at least for the time being. Whether it be news on filming, casting, or possible premiere dates, things could be considerably more active for the rest of the year. We are especially going to need that when you consider that the show will most likely not be back until summer 2024, based on much of what the network has already said. (Fingers crossed get at least a firm date announcement early next year.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

The latest update that we have is related to things behind the scenes, but it is still something worth being excited about. According to a report coming in from Redanian Intelligence, you are going to be seeing Geeta Patel return as a director for at least one upcoming episode. This is someone who did one of the best installments of season 1 in “The Lord of the Tides,” so why wouldn’t you want to see something more through their lens?

In general, we do expect everything episode to be larger in scale and all the more emotional. We are now invested in so many of these characters and we realize that we are firmly now in the Dance of Dragons. The war that has been initiated can almost certainly not be undone, and everyone’s lives could be in jeopardy at just about every moment.

Related – Check out more of our expectations for season 2 from the month of March

What are you the most excited to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







