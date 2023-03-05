The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: How many months?

For those of you excited about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, you have every reason to be — this is the final chapter! It goes without saying, but we are building towards a powerful final chapter of this story.

Unfortunately, there is still not a heck of a lot of news out there as to when this season is actually going to arrive on Hulu. We’ve learned that filming for the show is not going to be picking up until the summer and by virtue of that, we do know that the next few months are going to be quiet. If you were hoping for some casting news or behind-the-scenes pictures in the spring, you are set up to be disappointed.

So just how many months away, realistically, are we from seeing Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast back? At the very least, let’s go ahead and say ten or eleven. There is no real way to project that the series is going to be back earlier based on much of what we’ve heard at this point. Just think about it for a moment here: This show will require post-production even after it is done, and it probably won’t be wrapped until at least the end of 2023 or early 2024.

One benefit this show has over a Netflix series, for example, is that it doesn’t have to worry that much about needing to have all of its episodes together at once. That’s why a start date in February 2024, for example, is a little bit more feasible than it would be otherwise. Of course, even when the episodes are ready, Hulu does still have final season on when they air. We just think that they will want them eligible for the 2024 Emmys, which has a cut-off date of June 1.

