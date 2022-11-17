The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: When could it start filming?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming. Hulu has already confirmed that this is the final season, and we also recognize that showrunner Bruce Miller has already had a good bit of time to plan the rest of this story out. You have to remember that he is also developing The Testaments and with that, he needs to have a pretty clear sense of where this story ends. The two Margaret Atwood adaptations are of course linked in every possible way; there is a lot of planning that goes into making them near-perfect.

For the sake of this article, we want to discuss season 6 more from the production side of things. To be specific, when we could see the cast and crew back to work on new episodes.

If you are hoping that season 6 could premiere around the same time that season 5 did in the fall, then you are also probably looking towards February 2023. Season 5 filming kicked off during that same month in 2022 and ran until July. Given the post-production work required for a show like this, it’s hard to imagine the cast starting later and season 6 premiering in a similar timeframe.

Is it a little unrealistic to think season 6 will be starting in just three months? Potentially, given that most cable/streaming shows don’t run on this sort of annual cycle anymore. While there is no specific start date for production yet, our hope is that you will see the cameras rolling in the late winter or spring. That could better set the stage for a premiere either in the fall of 2023 or early 2024. Insofar as television hiatuses go, that’s not so bad — but the fact that this is the final season will crank up the anticipation to another level.

