Men in Kilts season 2 premiere date: March expectations

Now that we are into the month of March, are we finally going to learn a Men in Kilts season 2 premiere date via Starz? Let’s just say that there has been enthusiasm out there for this for a long time.

For those unaware, production on the latest batch of episodes featuring Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan actually kicked off more than a year ago in New Zealand, prior to the start of Outlander season 7. That show has since wrapped filming and yet, there’s still no work on precisely when Men in Kilts will air. It goes without saying, but we’d like to get the show back sooner rather than later. It offers a great window into the world, and that is without noting the infectious personalities of the two hosts.

So is there some hope that an announcement is imminent? We’d like to think so, if for no other reason than there being a great spot to air it this May alongside Run the World, a half-hour show in need of a companion. If we are going to be seeing Outlander season 7 in the summer, airing this other show beforehand would serve as a great companion. What better way to get Sam fans excited?

If we do get a May premiere date for Men in Kilts season 2, there’s a chance that the announcement will be coming this month. The real uncertain variable in all of this is the split between Starz and Lionsgate, which has made predicting premiere dates for a ton of shows across the board so much more difficult. There are a ton of series waiting for premiere dates that wrapped production a long time ago, so don’t sit here and think that any one program is being singled out more than any other.

The big challenge with Men in Kilts is simply that its length typically requires it to be paired with something else; a lot of other shows at Starz don’t have this same challenge.

