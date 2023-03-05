Squid Game season 2 premiere date: How many months away?

If you are excited to see a Squid Game season 2 at Netflix, you know that you are absolutely not alone! This show is greatly anticipated, really to the point where there are a lot of people out there likely counting down the days.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Just how many months away are we from seeing the series back on the streaming service? There is a lot to get into here when it comes to expectations, especially based on the info that is currently out there.

The good news that we can share for now is that we at least have a good sense already of the filming timeline. We’ve already heard that production will start up in the summer, and the filming window is going to be around ten months. This means that at the very least, the cast and crew would wrap up in the spring. It is fair to say that we are at least eighteen months away from seeing the Korean drama back, provided that the entirety of the season streams all at once.

Is there a chance Squid Game could turn up a little bit sooner, provided that the show is split up into chunks? Maybe, but even so, you’re probably looking at a situation here where the series is still fifteen or sixteen months away from coming back. Just remember that even after the episodes are done, there is a lot of work that still needs to be completed when it comes to editing.

No matter how these episodes air, a good bit of patience is going to be required now. There could be a reality show in the meantime to tide us over, but we’re still concerned that this would hurt the brand more than help.

How many months away do you think we are from seeing Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

