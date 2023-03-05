Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: Any news in March?

We’ve said this a few times, but the Jon Snow – Game of Thrones spin-off is one of the biggest hypothetical shows ever. It still has not been formally announced over at HBO; heck, there hasn’t even been much reporting about the idea in months!

For now, here is what we can say about the prospective series — it comes from an idea of Kit Harington, and many of his former co-stars are already aware of the concept. We certainly know that the ending of the original show left it open for a lot of future stories around the character, and perhaps this could help some with the distaste that they felt following the series finale when it first aired.

So is there a chance that we could hear some sort of additional news about the show this month? This is absolutely a fun thing to think about, and it would be useful to better map out the future of the franchise beyond the aforementioned House of the Dragon. However, for the time being we do tend to think that it is still a little early for an official announcement.

If there is one way we’d describe HBO’s approach to the greater Game of Thrones franchise right now, it is “patient.” They have shown time and time again that they won’t rush along any of these shows just for the sake of doing so. If they don’t the story is strong enough, they won’t order it. There is no incentive for them to rush around anything with this show, mostly because they know already what the expectations are. If they were to announce something about, that could give people false hope if they don’t end up ordering it. If the Jon Snow series never gets a formal green light at all, that makes things easier for them if they opt against it.

Still, we do hope that this idea comes to fruition … someday.

Do you think we are eventually going to see a Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO starring Jon Snow?

