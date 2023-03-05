BMF season 2 episode 10 spoilers: First finale details!

For those of you who are not aware BMF season 2 episode 10 is coming to Starz on March 17, and this is the all-important finale.

What’s going to happen over the course of it? Well, the title for this episode is “New Beginnings,” and that in itself should be a pretty big clue for what we are about to get. Over the course of this story we are going to see some major events go down — characters could die! Or, they could find some other way to exit the story. We know that Meech and Terry have some big plans, and we are certainly not at the end of their story yet; we just have to wait and see how we get from point A to point B.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the BMF season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Meech and Terry finally handle Detective Bryant, Lamar, and B-Mickie before charting the next big step for BMF’s expansion, which will change the course of their relationship forever.

We know already that there is a season 3 coming to Starz down the road, so that’s at least one thing that you don’t have to worry about here. Of course, there is still a lot of other stuff! We could have a huge cliffhanger at the end of the finale; or, we could hear some teases after the finale that make us very worried for a few characters moving into season 3.

One other thing we’re curious about right now are the reports that 50 Cent is currently developing some sort of BMF spin-offs down the road. If the season 2 finale doesn’t set the stage for some of that, there is certainly a good chance that a season 3 will. Hopefully, at the very least we learn a little more about that over the next few months.

