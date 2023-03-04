The Resident season 7: Is it canceled? EP talks rumors

Has The Resident been canceled leading into a possible season 7? We know that there have been rumors out there the past few days.

So what’s the source of all of this at the moment? Well, let’s just say that a lot of it is tied to claims that a number of props and costumes for the series are up for sale. This often happens for shows that have come to a close, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case here. Isn’t it possible that there are new props and costumes being brought in, or there is some sort of refresh behind the scenes?

At the moment, all that we can say is that Fox has yet to say anything official about the future of the medical drama; not only that, but no one behind the scenes has been told it’s over. Executive producer Amy Holden Jones confirmed as much on Twitter, responding to a question by saying “[all] I can tell you is no one has been told it’s cancelled.”

We don’t want to sit here and say that the EP’s comments make us altogether hopeful about the future, but things could still go either way. The reason to keep The Resident around is due to it having a stable audience in terms of live + streaming viewership — Fox doesn’t really have that many stable shows outside of the 9-1-1 franchise and The Masked Singer. However, on the flip side this show may be pricier than some other entries due to the network not having full ownership of it. Also, it is coming off a shorter episode order and the season 6 finale did end in a way that could serve as a suitable series finale.

There are still a couple of months for the future to be decided here — we’ll just wait and see what the folks at Fox eventually say.

Are you worried at this point that The Resident is going to be canceled?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

