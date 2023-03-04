The Boys season 4 premiere date: Once filming is over…

We’re currently on the road to some big milestones when it comes to The Boys season 4 — especially when it comes to filming!

For those out there who are currently unaware, the cast and crew for the Prime Video series recently started up work on the big finale, which we imagine is going to be larger in scale than almost anything we’ve seen on the show far. This season is curious in that we don’t have one specific new character / Big Bad in the same way we did Stormfront in season 2 or Soldier Boy in season 3. Maybe it is just Homelander, or Firecracker / Sage end up working to fill that void in tandem. Or, is it Neuman? There are a lot of things that have been set up, but still a lot that’s pretty ambiguous.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

What we can go ahead and say here is that once filming for season 4 is done, we can start to get excited about the next phase of the process: Post-production. Longtime fans know that it takes a long time for a show like The Boys to do this thanks to all of the visual effects. It’s one of the reasons why it could be another 10-12 months, at least, until the series arrives on Prime Video. Yet, the conclusion of filming still means that the streaming service can better hype things up, and we’re sure that there are some digital exclusives that will be released over time in order to hype everything up even further.

This is a great time to be a fan of the show — that’s what we know for sure. With the end of filming here and the release of Gen V later this year, there is a lot of content on the horizon. The cast and crew being done with season 4 is a major checkpoint we can celebrate; let’s just hope that it leads to at least a premiere date announcement at the end of the year.

Related – Check out more of our expectations for the month of March

What kind of teasers are you hoping to see about The Boys season 4 in the months ahead?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some further updates all about the show. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







