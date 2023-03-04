Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 preview: The Captain Greene case

This weekend you’re going to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 4 and with that, you’re going to learn more about the Captain Greene case.

Entering the episode, it’s already clear that Magnum wants to be proactive when it comes to what happened to him, largely because there’s a good chance that he could be in danger. After all, the entire story of Greene traces back to an operation seven years ago in Afghanistan. While Jay Hernandez’s character doesn’t necessarily think that Greene gave him or his friends up, there’s still a chance that the assailant can find him and start an offensive.

These are desperate times and, of course, they call for desperate measures. That’s why Magnum is looking for whatever way he possibly can to get access to the police files on Greene’s investigation.

If you head over to Screen Rant, you can see a sneak peek for what we’re talking about here as Magnum asks Katsumoto for help getting the files so he can conduct his own investigation and get answers sooner rather than later. There’s just one problem: Gordon is still not technically a part of HPD, and his hearing is just a matter of weeks away. He’d love to help Thomas, but he tells him he simply can’t — we get that, and we think Magnum would, as well. The problem is waiting for Katsumoto to get his badge back, if that even happens, may not be an option.

In other words, Magnum may need to get creative here if he wants to uncover the truth about Greene sooner rather than later. Given that this seems to be an arc that encompasses the first part of this season, we’re sure we’ll at least get some progression in this episode.

