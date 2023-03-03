Magnum PI season 5 part 2: A familiar face is back again!

As so many of you obviously know at this point, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Magnum PI season 5. There is a new episode this weekend, and beyond just that, we know that there are several more before the show goes on hiatus.

At this point, it’s clear that the entire second half of this season is currently floating around in the ether somewhere. It’s being filmed and could air months down the road, but that’s up to NBC to figure out when. Personally, we don’t think we’re going to learn until we see whether or not there is a writers’ strike later this spring, as that could impact the network’s fall schedule. If that goes on for some prolonged period of time, don’t be surprised if Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast are back on the air this fall. This show could help to fill in for a lack of scripted content elsewhere.

Today, we can also give you at least the smallest bit of casting news for the second half of the season: You are going to see more Jin! In a new post on his Instagram Stories, Stephen Hill made it clear that Bobby Lee is back, and the two of them recently worked on some stuff together.

We already saw Jin back in the first half of the season, and what we think this news confirms more so than anything else is that we’re going to be getting be some recurring familiar faces scattered throughout both parts of the season. Even though there are a lot of characters who obviously won’t be in every episode, the producers clearly want to remind you that they are all still a part of this world.

Of course, whenever we do see Jin, there’s a chance that some hijinks will follow — who doesn’t want more hijinks?

