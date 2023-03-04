Severance season 2 premiere date: March expectations

Are we going to get some more news about Severance season 2 over the course of March? It shouldn’t be a shock there is excitement out there.

First and foremost, we should note that the Apple TV+ series is well past the halfway point of production for the upcoming batch of episodes. It won’t be too long before some more great news is shared, and we’re absolutely stoked to see what the premiere date will be and also what an official trailer will look like.

So is there a chance that we’re going to get news on either one of those things before the month of March is over? It’s an awesome thing to think about … but we also think that you should exercise a lot of caution as we keep pressing forward. For now, it simply feels too early for a lot of news to get out here on either topic. The aforementioned streaming service is almost sure to launch The Morning Show season 3 prior to the Adam Scott series, and we don’t even expect the former show back until the summer. The absolute earliest we envision Severance is August or September and either way, a premiere date probably would not be revealed until we get around to latest June.

So what are we expecting to see story-wise moving forward? Well, that’s the great mystery, other than saying that the world will likely be expanded and we’ll see a few other twists both at work and the completely different world away from it. There are a whole host of exciting new additions coming up, with Gwendoline Christie and John Noble being near the top of the list.

If nothing else, we hope that there will be some sort of big, formal announcement when production is 100% wrapped up. Fingers crossed for that!

