Severance season 2 premiere date hopes: Star talks ‘pressure’

As so many of you are likely aware at this point, we are building towards a Severance season 2 premiere over at Apple TV+, and expectations are in some ways through the roof. How can they not after the cerebral, thought-provoking way in which season 1 wrapped up? This proved to be one of the most original programs on TV when it kicked off last year, and it really achieved something that every major network wants: To keep you guessing at every possible juncture.

When you consider all of that, of course we’re excited to see what the writers are coming up with next, and even the cast knows there’s a responsibility to follow up on what we saw the first time around. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, here is some of what Patricia Arquette had to say on the subject:

“I think we feel some pressure going in the second season, really because of the fans … The fans really got on board, and the fans were really invested, and we don’t want to let them down, so, I think the pressure is more from them than anything.”

So how close are we to actually seeing Severance season 2 play out? Well, let’s just say we’re still several months out. Filming won’t even be done for at least another couple of months, and it is highly unusual for a streaming show to premiere until the entirety of it is done filming. We absolutely expect this same rule to be followed here. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if we see the second season premiere at all until we get around to late summer / early fall. Apple TV+ has no real reash to rush it, especially when they can bring you a new season of The Morning Show in the interim.

Let’s just how that Severance continues to generate as much conversation as it has in the past. If that happens, we’re more than curious about what lies ahead.

Related – Check out some more discussion on season 2, including the latest from Adam Scott

Is there any one thing you are especially excited to check out entering Severance season 2 at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







