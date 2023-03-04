Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: Our hopes for March

Now that we are into the month of March, what does that mean for a Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date? Is more news coming soon?

The first thing that we should go ahead and say here is rather simple: There are still ten episodes left for the airplane drama and for those unaware, these mark the final chapter of the story. It goes without saying that we’d love to see these installments over the next few weeks, but we are trying to gauge our expectations fairly and not have any sort of sky-high hopes for anything that is outside of how Netflix typically operates.

For the time being, let’s go ahead and say this: As of right now, the odds are pretty low that we’re going to get substantial news about season 4B over the course of the month. If we do get something, it’s more likely to happen close to the end of the month than within the next week or two.

We’ve already said on a number of occasions here that the most likely scenario we’re going to see here with this show is that we get the final episodes around the Death Date in early June. Netflix is a streaming service that does like to have fun with these sort of things here and there, and at the moment, we really don’t see any significant reason to expect them to deviate from that. Why try to move away from something that clearly already works?

Story-wise, the major thing we’re hoping for at this point is that the story lives up to all of the hype that we currently have for it. Isn’t there potential for some awesome reveals, especially with the fate of the world at stake?

What are you most hoping to see when Manifest season 4 episode 11 eventually arrives over on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

