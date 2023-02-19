Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: Star plays coy

Are you excited to see Manifest season 4 episode 11 on Netflix down the road? If so, consider yourselves one of many! The airplane drama only has ten episodes left, and there are a lot of mysteries that come along with that. Take, for starters, just how the producers are going to use these passengers to actually save the world. There are so many components that go into this effort, and there are probably some more twists and turns coming down the road.

If you head over to Luna Blaise’s Twitter, you can see the actress continuing to be ALL sorts of cryptic when it comes to the show’s future. In a lot of ways, we think this represents her being just as eager to get the show on the streaming service as a number of fans out there. The cast may have some clues as to when the show could be back but truthfully, this is something that Netflix could be holding close to the vest. They don’t actually have to share anything until they really want to!

For the moment, we tend to think that we’re going to see the second part of the season is going to be coming in the late spring or summer; we know that June 2 is a popular potential date due to all the connections in the show’s lore, but there is no guarantee that we’re going to see that happen. It’s really going to be all about Netflix determining when they want the series back. That’s a subject of debate and something they could be taking some time to figure out. They want big numbers with this!

Of course, the next several weeks could also be about the show working to ensure that the remaining episodes are ready behind the scenes. Remember that post-production can take a certain amount of time.

Let’s just hope that we get answers, once and for all. Remember that anticipation is sky-high for everything that is coming down the road!

