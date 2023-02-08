Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: February hopes

Now that we are in the month of February, what’s there to hope for with Manifest season 4 episode 11? Obviously, we’d love the series back sooner rather than later, but is that really going to happen?

For those of you who are unaware for whatever reason, the folks over at Netflix have yet to reveal when the high-concept airplane drama is going to be back for more. Sure, we know that it’s coming back and there’s a lot of excitement with that, but there also is still ambiguity. We do think we can rule out that the series will return this month, not that this is any real surprise at this point. The larger debate may just be whether or not we’re actually going to see an announcement at some point soon.

Is it possible in theory that the streaming service will share the good news? Sure, but for now, we still lean towards it being unlikely. Manifest is not a show that Netflix needs to rush and for now, we still think that a late spring or summer return makes the most sense. Given how far in advance we tend to get announcements on release dates, we tend to think something will be confirmed in either March or April. That means one or two more months of waiting, and then another couple of months potentially to see the episodes themselves.

At least at this point, we know that there are a ton of things to be excited about when it comes to the future of this series. Just think about where things are at present! We’ve learned that the passengers have a far greater role than even we imagined, and we tend to think that Ben and Michaela are going to be more driven than ever before to save the world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

