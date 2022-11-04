Is Matt Long leaving Manifest following his time in season 4? Is this, officially, the end of the road for Zeke? (Warning: There are some spoilers ahead from season 4 episode 10…)

As we prepared for the final season to arrive on Netflix, of course we understood that there were going to be some devastating moments. That felt more or less inevitable. It is pretty darn fair to say that losing Zeke is one of the biggest ones. It is a decision that showrunner Jeff Rake explained to TVLine:

“Zeke made that incredibly selfless, powerful decision, that tragic decision to sacrifice himself … That’s how I reached the decision that that would be how we got out of Episode 10.”

This sacrifice could end up helping ensure that Cal can fulfil his own purpose, which is working to save all of humanity. (No real pressure there, right?)

Rake notes that he and Long had a conversation far before the character’s on-screen death and understood why it needed to happen. Also, who says this is really the end for Zeke? When you consider the supernatural connection between him and Michaela, there’s always a chance that they could communicate in some shape or form … however complicated that may be.

Of course, the hard thing now in the wake of episode 10 is that now, we have to wait to see what happens next, and it could be a long time before the final stretch arrives. While we know that the entire series has already been filmed, Netflix likes to space some things out and we wouldn’t be surprised if we are a good six or even eight months away from the conclusion to this story. Given that we just got the first ten, we really can’t be that greedy.

