The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Perry Mason reveal?

If you are excited to see The Gilded Age season 2 on HBO down the road, congratulations! We know already that you are far from alone. There is so much to be excited about when it comes to the future of the period drama, even if we’re going to be waiting a while to actually see new episodes.

Yes, it is 100% true that the rumors of a September launch are out there, but this is where we remind you that as of right now, nothing has been confirmed on that subject at all.

The big question mark that we have pertaining The Gilded Age right now is tied to another series that is on HBO’s roster at present in Perry Mason, and for good reason. Just remember for a moment here that this show is set to premiere in a matter of days, and it is occupying the same timeslot that we expect the aforementioned drama to have down the road. Given that both shows have a period setting and likely a somewhat-similar audience, it makes sense for one to be used as a launching pad for the other, right?

Well … let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit complicated. While there are certainly some arguments you could make about this, the question mostly comes down to whether we’re too far away or not for the network to share much of anything. They could opt to be a little bit more patient and if that is the case, we’re likely stuck waiting until late spring / early summer to get some more details. It’s also possible that they could air something for The Gilded Age prior to a new episode of Perry Mason, but only after a new announcement is made elsewhere.

Just remember in the end that season 2 IS coming — even with all the chaos at HBO Max / Warner Bros. Discovery over the past year, that hasn’t changed.

