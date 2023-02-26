The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Early season 3 talk

There are a couple of things to get into in today’s piece about The Gilded Age season 2, whether it be the short or long-term future of the series.

So where do we kick things off here? Well, it does feel right to note, first and foremost, that we could be waiting until September to see new episodes. That’s at least based on an interview that Nathan Lane gave to The Today Show so unless we hear otherwise from the network, we’ll take that statement as fact.

What we do also want to get into more here, though, is what HBO is going to be looking to do in regards to the long-term future of the show. After all, there are a few different things that they need to figure out here!

Take, for example, the production schedule. If they want season 3 to film around the same time of the year that season 2 did, they will have to announce a renewal well before we get to September. A season 2 was actually ordered on February 14 of 2022, so the network is already behind last year’s pace.

There’s also one other stealthy reason for the network to want to order something soon, and that is tied to some impending strikes that they may have to worry about later this year unless some labor deals are being done. The specifics of how much they would impact a show like this remain unclear, but a number of networks ARE ordering additional seasons of their show early, almost as a little bit of insurance or preparation. A good example of this is Showtime with Yellowjackets, or the Hallmark Channel when it comes to When Calls the Heart.

In the end, a lot of this just comes down to how far ahead HBO is thinking when it comes to the future of The Gilded Age — they may be fine to be super patient! Not every network under the sun feels an inherent need to rush things along…

Do you think we are going to get an early renewal for The Gilded Age season 3 at HBO?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some additional updates down the road.

