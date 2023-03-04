1923 season 2 premiere date: How long a hiatus is there?

If you do find yourselves excited for a 1923 season 2 on Paramount+ down the road, then you are just like so many other people out there! We know there are a lot of things to look forward to when it comes to the next chapter of the show, especially after the big-time cliffhanger that we were left off on. The hard challenge now is just waiting around to see what is on the other side.

So what sort of hiatus are we dealing with here at the moment? If you do have those questions, we think it’s possible to at least approximate some ort of timeline here. The more that we can all be prepared for whatever the future could hold here, the better off we could all end up being.

If you’ve seen some interviews already about the future of the series, then you may be familiar with the fact that we are a few months, at least from the start of production. We tend to think the idea here is that we’re going to be seeing the cast and crew back at work in the summer, and that could suggest that the show will be back on the aforementioned streaming service in either December or January. With this all in mind, we think we’re probably nine months away from seeing more of the show at least, and most likely seven months away from getting an actual premiere date.

While you wait for more from Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast, there are some other things we’d advise you about for the time being. Take, for example, the simple fact that there are even more updates from the greater Yellowstone universe that you could be getting in the relatively near future. Take, for starters, a chance to see 1883: The Bass Reeves story or even a 6666-set series. Even if the flagship show has a questionable future, there are other things to be excited for!

