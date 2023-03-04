Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Who is optimistic?

We probably don’t even have to tell you this at this point, but there is absolutely a lot of uncertainty surrounding Yellowstone season 5 episode 9. What’s at the center of it right now? Well, the answer there is fairly simple: The reports around Kevin Costner.

The exact nature of this situation honestly seems to vary depending on who you ask. There are some claims out there suggesting that the show’s star and and the series are at an impasse over his schedule, and at the very least, it does seem like the production has been delayed. (Originally, it was supposed to return to filming this month.) Yet, Costner’s attorney has denied some of the claims out there about his specific demands, and we do hope that means a resolution will be hammered out.

Just in case you were wondering how aware some of the show’s supporting cast is of what’s happening and what the future could hold, here’s all that we can say — there’s a LOT of mystery, even still. Speaking per ET Online, Lainey Wilson (who had a big recurring arc on the first half of the season) indicated that she’s waiting to even see if she will be back:

You know what, I don’t know much, but I have a feeling they’re going to end it the right way, and there’s gonna be more of it. And I’m hoping I’m gonna be back in it! From everything I’ve heard about [Costner], he’s just as kind as he is talented.

Rather than take the most dramatic route of reporting with Costner, we wonder if what’s going on right now is as simple as him wanting to have a reasonable amount of time to work on his separate film project Horizon, which he also directed. Balancing that and a TV show is not always easy, but it’s understandable he’ll want his movie to be successful. At the same time, he likely realizes that being on this show will help with that.

Even with the delays, we do tend to think episode 9 will air this fall alongside the rest of this season. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best.

