BMF season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Is someone going to die?

As you prepare yourselves in advance for BMF season 2 episode 9 on Starz next week, you may already have that ominous feeling something bad is going to happen. Maybe you just saw that emotional scene at the end of episode 8. Or, you watched the promo for what is coming up next.

Either way, it feels like Meech and Terry’s latest attempt to set up distribution is not going to go according to plan. There’s going to be a road-trip element to this story coming up, but not the kind that is memorable for all the right reasons.

Where things get interesting is that the synopsis for episode 9 hints that someone is not going to make it out of this episode alive … but who? It’s not going to be Meech or Terry obviously, and there’s going to be people out there who have a good sense of it already based on the real-life events. Here’s where this show does excel: Even if you do have a reasonably good sense of where some things are going to go, there is that feeling of dread that courses through it all.

If things were emotional before, they are only going to get more so as we press on. Within the world of the show, both of these guys know there is no turning back. They’ve set up another phase of their operation, and this is one that could end up delivering both enormous benefits and also enormous consequences. They just both better hope that they are ready for whatever is coming up.

Remember that within just a couple of weeks, the season 2 finale is going to be here. We’re not sure we’re ready for it, not that this really matters…

Where do you think things are going to be going moving into BMF season 2 episode 9 on Starz next week?

Who do you think will die, and how do you think this is going to set the stage for the upcoming finale? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

