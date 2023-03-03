The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: March expectations

As we get into the month of March, what is there to look out for when it comes to news on The White Lotus season 3? On paper, it does feel like there’s so much here that could be reported.

Think about it this way — save for knowing that there is 100% a season 3, there isn’t really all that much else out there at the moment. There are reports that the setting for the next batch of episodes could be Asia, but that has not been confirmed by the folks at HBO. The same goes for the cast.

If you are hoping that we’ll get a premiere date or even a premiere window within the next thirty or so days, you are setting yourselves up to be disappointed. However, there is a chance that we could learn some of the other stuff mentioned above.

For now, it makes sense for us to learn the season 3 setting over the next month or two, given that shooting will hopefully happen by the end of the year and it’s going to be hard to keep that a secret. The same goes for some of the performers. Our hope is that Haley Lu Richardson (pictured above) is going to be back as Portia, mostly because someone has to get justice for Tanya’s death.

The mystery of an exact season 3 premiere date, meanwhile, is a pretty darn interesting one. After all, think of things like this: There is a chance we could see the show back in early 2024. There seems to be an opening on HBO’s schedule at that point, given that House of the Dragon won’t be ready at that point, and the same could be said for Euphoria. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s possible for The White Lotus, as so much could depend on production.

