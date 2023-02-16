The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Setting revealed?

Was the setting revealed for The White Lotus season 3 in one of the most random ways possible? Well, you can easily argue that may be the case.

In a new interview with Vulture, actor Johnny Knoxville had the following (and rather curious) thing to say about the hit HBO show, which will be gearing up at some point to shoot the next batch of episodes:

“Mike White is a very close friend of mine … He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

We don’t think Knoxville’s comments 100% guarantee that Tokyo itself is the setting, but rather Japan at large. There have been rumors for a while about an Asia-set season, especially as White has noted before that he would love to explore Eastern religion and spiritually as key themes moving forward.

For us personally, absolutely we’re all about that … but this is where we also remind you that there’s another big loose end in Tanya’s death. Someone has to get justice for her, right? This is where we are hoping that somehow, Portia (pictured above) is going to find a way to come back to the series and allow us to see Greg’s undoing. Of course, we can’t speak to if White is in a hurry for resolution there but at the moment, this is the story that is binding both of the first two seasons together.

If White is settling in a location, that does make it more likely that season 3 could premiere in the first half of 2024. As for whether or not that happens, it depends on HBO’s schedule since they have a lot coming up next year. Just think in terms of Euphoria and also House of the Dragon.

For the record, Knoxville would love to be a part of the upcoming season — but so would a lot of people.

Do you think that Japan could end up being the ideal setting for The White Lotus season 3 as a whole?

