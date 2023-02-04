The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: February hopes

What can we expect to learn about The White Lotus season 3 over the course of February? Are we going to set ourselves up here for some inevitable disappointment?

We don’t think that it’s going to come as all that big of a surprise to note that there’s a real anticipation to get more insight about the show and/or its future. How in the world would there not be? The second season may have actually surpassed the first when it comes to the depth of its story, and that’s not something we thought was going to be possible going in. We know that a season 3 is coming to HBO and that it could be based on Eastern religion. There is a lot to think about when it comes to that … but that is also no guarantee that we’re going to be getting any more news in the relatively near future.

As a matter of fact, it feels right that we go ahead and say this: If you think we’re getting a premiere date this month, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. There’s a chance that we may not learn The White Lotus’ latest premiere date for all of this year! Because of the network’s upcoming schedule, we wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t see the series back until either spring or summer 2024. That would give writer/director Mike White plenty of time to settle in on his next location, let alone cast the right people and get filming underway in an opportune time. Our feeling, at least for now, is that we’ll probably start to hear more about production in the summer, which would make for ideal locations.

If there is a chance to learn anything about the upcoming season this month, it could come via the SAG Awards close to the end of it. However, even still most of the actors there probably won’t be back for another season — everything is up in the air right now, and that may be for the best since it gives us more opportunities for speculation.

