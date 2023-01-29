The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Worst-case scenario?

We all know that The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO, and of course there’s a lot to be excited for! We’ve got a new location, new cast members, and hopefully the return of at least one person in the past. (We’re still rooting for Portia, mostly because someone needs to get justice for Greg.)

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s go ahead and raise another all-important question here: Just how long are we going to be stuck waiting for the next chapter? It’s really a great unknown, mostly because so much depends on when filming begins. The White Lotus is a shorter series in terms of episode count, and it also doesn’t require a lot of post-production like a House of the Dragon. Yet, it also has such a singular vision in Mike White that it may take a little bit longer to plan and put together.

We know that there was a wait of fifteen months between season 1 and season 2 of the series. If we get something similar here, that could mean season 3 would premiere in January 2024. However, that would put The White Lotus out at the time in which we’re preparing for more Euphoria, and we don’t think that the network would put these two shows on at the same time. This then has us looking towards March, but would this show air before season 2 of House of the Dragon? It probably depends on whether or not the Game of Thrones prequel is actually done.

With all of this in mind, we tend to think the worst-case scenario here for season 3 is that we see it back in summer 2024, which is a pretty long time to wait. Of course, we do think it will be worthwhile! We had a lot of doubts that season 2 could replicate what we got the first time around, and we’d say that we actually found it to be a stronger season overall.

Regardless of when we venture out to some other fantastic location, let’s just hope we get a few more details later this year. We need to know who will be checking in next!

When do you think we are going to see The White Lotus season 3 realistically premiere?

