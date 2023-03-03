The Last of Us season 1 episode 8: More ratings wins ahead?

This weekend we’re going to be seeing The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 on HBO, and if you are the network, there are even more reasons to celebrate.

How much so? Well, let’s just break this down for a moment. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series has already amassed more than a billion minutes viewed in a single week. This is per Nielsen’s streaming measurements, and they don’t even take into account those who watch on HBO proper. The message here is simple: This show is huge, and it has the potential to grow even more the next couple of weeks.

Just remember this: We are talking here about a show with only two episodes left this season, and it feels like there are still some emotional peaks it is going to hit. At the moment the fate of Joel is still not entirely certain as Ellie encounters a new and mysterious group led by a man named David. Whatever he brings to the table could prove to be major trouble — depending, of course, on how things play out.

What we’re expecting, at least at the moment, is for this episode to conclude with some sort of super-enormous cliffhanger for whatever is ahead in the finale. If there is one thing that we feel reasonably confident about right now, it’s that the producers are going to raise the stakes and escalate tension. Can Ellie really save all of humanity? There are still a lot of questions about that and for now, it’s clear that the network wants to keep us in some sort of suspense however long that they can.

