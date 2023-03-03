Hightown season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for March

As we get further and further into the month of March, what is there to discuss when it comes to a Hightown season 3 premiere date? We know that there’s a demand for more episodes here — this is a truly underrated gem and a show stuffed full of great performances.

Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting for at least a little while longer to see Monica Raymund and the rest of the cast back on the air. There is no evidence that there are some other updates coming over the next several weeks, and that’s mostly due to Hightown being in a weird state of suspended limbo. Filming is already done for the new season, but whether it be due to a packed schedule or the Starz – Lionsgate split, we are still months away from seeing it.

At the moment, there are indications that season 3 could air in the second half of this year, but that’s a pretty broad range. How in the world can you narrow things down here? Given that Outlander season 7 is already coming in the summer, is there room for the show there? That definitely still feels like a hard thing to figure out, given that Starz also has multiple Power shows and then also Heels on the pipeline.

We are confident that Hightown is still very much coming and really, the only thing we worry about at this point is the long-term future. Is the show going to be off for so long that a season 4 feels almost impossible? Is it possible that season 3 the final one? There’s no real way to answer either of these questions.

For the time being, the only thing that we can say is this: If you do very much love this world, tell all of your friends to watch! It is the best way to ensure it has a long life.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Hightown season 3 news over the course of March?

