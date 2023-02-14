Hightown season 3 premiere date: A long wait is still ahead…

After months’ worth of speculation, we finally have something new to share about Hightown season 3 … we just wish that the news was a little more positive.

According to a new report from TVLine, the Monica Raymund led series will be coming back to Starz at some point this year. However, it is looking as though it will be the “back half” of the year as opposed to anytime soon. That’s mostly frustrating given that filming has been done for the show for months on end already; heck, by the time season 3 premieres it’s more than possible that a year will have passed since the end of production! That’s pretty unusual for any show that does not have some sort of extensive post-production window attached to it in any form.

So why is that happening here? Well, the simplest answer that we can hand over is that this is tied in some way to the split between Starz and Lionsgate delaying the start of several shows, which is then creating a logjam when it comes to the available hours the network has on the schedule. Remember that they do not tend to put more than a few hours of new programming on the air at any particular time.

We hope that this long layoff does not mean that we’re looking at the final season, but anything is possible here. We’d love to imagine that this break will at least allow some people more opportunities to check out the first two seasons, especially since we consider this to be one of TV’s best underrated gems.

One other thing we should go ahead and say is this: We really want Raymund’s character of Jackie to be happy. After everything she’s gone through and some of the demons she’s conquered, she more than deserves that.

When do you think we are actually going to see Hightown season 3 on Starz, based on this latest bit of news?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

