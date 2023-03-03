Bel-Air season 2 spoilers: Will more Fresh Prince stars appear?

We know that Bel-Air season 2 has done a good job so far of tackling some big stories, while at the same time delivering the goods from a nostalgia point of view. After all, we’ve just had a chance to see a couple of great episodes featuring Tatyana Ali!

Ali’s character of Mrs. Hughes has already shown herself to be an important part of the story this season, in particular when it comes to helping Ashley pursue knowledge outside the classroom. The teacher’s dismissal, meanwhile, could create an enormous ripple effect across the community.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Bel-Air videos!

While the future of Ali on Bel-Air season 2 remains to be seen, know this: There’s always a chance that some other familiar faces from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air could come by. Speaking on the subject to TVLine, here is what executive producer Morgan Cooper had to say:

“Will [Smith] and I had conversations as we were developing Bel-Air [that] if there are organic moments where we can include some of the original cast in the Bel-Air universe, we should try to do that, but always in a way that felt organic and never forced … [Ali] came in and absolutely knocked it out of the park and was such a collaborative partner for that story with her and Akira Akbar.”

For those wondering, the aforementioned report notes that Daphne Maxwell Reid will be back this season as Janice and beyond that, everything else remains a mystery for now.

Do we want to see more of the original cast members? Absolutely, but since this is not a comedy, you do have to be more careful as to precisely where you place them. The last thing you should want is create a situation where the tone gets thrown off because of a cameo or something just doesn’t feel all that realistic.

Related – Get some more news on the next new episode now

Who from the original show do you want to see on Bel-Air season 2?

Be sure to give us all of your thoughts and expectations below! After you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Peacock.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







