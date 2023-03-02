Bel-Air season 2 episode 3 preview: Will & Carlton’s next moves

If you find yourselves psyched to see Bel-Air season 2 episode 3, know that it’s going to be here in just seven days! We’re very-much excited for what lies ahead at this point, especially since some of the big stories are clearly ramping up.

So where should we start off in this preview? Well, how about noting where some major characters left off in episode 2? Will is clearly all about finding whatever way he can to become a better basketball player, but is he doing so at the expense of being a good teammate? Is he listening to anyone else? Will is headstrong, and that’s what makes him both his own best friend and worst enemy. We could see that coming out over the next few episodes in particular, so prepare for that accordingly.

As for Carlton, we do think he’s got a major goal in mind right now: Fighting for Mrs. Hughes and saving her job. She’s a well-loved teacher and she is trying to actually push her students to pursue knowledge; this is the sort of thing that you want from your educators. So why get rid of her? There’s a chance at a protest, and this is an opportunity for a number of characters to have their voices heard.

We’re prepared for some timely and powerful stuff in episode 3 and in general, it’s impressive just how many stories are currently in motion already. To think, so much of the season is still to come and we’re already in such a key spot in the narrative! We just hope that viewers are still hooked, especially since they weren’t able to binge on the first few episodes at once like we saw in season 1.

