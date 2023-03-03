Heels season 2 premiere date: March expectations!

Now that we are into the month of March, is there anything more that we can say when it comes to a Heels season 2 premiere date? We don’t think it would come as a surprise to anyone to say that we’re excited for whatever the future may hold here.

The first bit of bad news that we should go ahead and remind you of is simply this: We aren’t going to see the wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell back this month. It’d obviously be cool if that were going to happen, but it’s not — there is still a pretty long wait ahead. The question is, of course, just how long we are talking about here.

We know that in the past, Amell has speculated that season 2 could premiere in the first half of this year, and the delay is due to the impending split between Starz and Lionsgate. If that does prove to be the case, we do think that we’ll get an announcement soon — heck, that may even be something that comes out this month! If that happens, then obviously it will make the next several weeks a little more bearable. Once we have an official start date, we can better speculate about the future.

If we DO get a Heels premiere date announcement this month, the next order of business will be getting a chance to watch the first trailer. That’s probably not something we’d get until at least April, mostly because trailers tend to come out a few weeks before a premiere. We tend to imagine that season 2 will continue to evolve what we saw the first time around, whether it be the drama between the Spade brothers or the struggle to make the DWL more of a household name in the South.

If you’re not watching this show yet, you really should — there is plenty of time to do so before it comes back on the air.

What are you hoping to get in terms of Heels season 2 news over the course of this month?

