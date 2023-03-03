BMF season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Want to get a little more information right now when it comes to BMF season 2 episode 9 over at Starz? There is a lot to get into here, so where do we start?

We suppose that at least for now, the most important thing that we should note here is where the series stands right now amidst the larger picture. This is the final episode leading into the season finale and with that in mind, of course you should expect some big things to happen.

Based on what we’re hearing right now, then it 100% seems as though not everyone is going to make it through this alive. Go ahead and check out the full BMF season 2 episode 9 synopsis below for more:

The Flenory brothers travel to Atlanta during Freaknik to set up a new distribution hub for BMF and reconnect with their business associates, Ty Washington and Goldie – yet not everyone survives the road trip.

We cannot say we’re altogether shocked that this is where things get even more serious, given that Meech and Terry were playing a dangerous game here from the start. The deeper they get and the deadlier everything becomes, and this is an episode meant to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Also, we’re imagining already that this is one of those episodes that will continue almost directly into the story after the fact, mostly because that makes a good bit of sense. If you are the folks at the network, you want there to be more momentum when it comes to the future of the story. We know the true-story element of the show makes certain parts of it predictable, but there does still need to be a good bit of tension sprinkled in throughout it.

