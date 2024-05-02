Hacks season 3 episode 3 air date, the schedule ahead

After the big premiere today on Max, do you want to get the Hacks season 3 episode 3 air date, or a larger look at the schedule? Let’s just say we are happy to help!

First and foremost here, let’s indicate that the streaming service has somewhat of a unique plan when it comes to the Jean Smart series. We know that a lot of people out there would assume that after a two-episode start, you are going to see single installments weekly from here on out. That is not going to be the case! Instead, you are going to see two episodes a week from now leading up to the May 30 finale — the only week where you won’t have two episodes.

Hopefully, this strategy actually allows Hacks to have the best of both worlds here in a couple of ways. You are going to have a chance to get an experience that is partially similar to binge-watching, while you are not burning off the entire show at once. This is honestly something that we wish that Hulu would do with The Bear, which comes once a year and throws everything at you immediately. Then, the discussion only lasts a few weeks as opposed to a much longer period of time.

Given that Hacks went through some delays in getting to this point, we’re sure that there are just plenty of people out there happy in general to have it back, regardless of the way in which it airs. We just hope that moving forward, you’ve got some of the same comedy and wit that you had the first two times. Based on everything that we’ve seen so far, it sure doesn’t seem like the comedy has missed a beat. There have also been no reports that this is the final season, so absolutely there is still a chance for more later on.

