Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Earlier case for season 6?

If you are like most people out there, you’re probably excited to see Virgin River season 5 arrive on Netflix — how can you not be? This is a dramatic, romantic show that happens to be one of the streaming service’s most popular shows, and we do tend to think that there is some big stuff coming down the road.

Of course, the cast and crew know everything at this point, which is a direct consequence of them having already filmed the show in its entirety. They are in the tough spot where they have to sit back and be quiet, and also hope Netflix just announces some stuff soon to make the next few months a little easier. (More than likely, we are going to see new episodes arrive come July.)

Is there a case to be made that we get a season 6 renewal over the next few weeks? That’s actually the announcement we’re the most curious about right now, and it happens to be tied to one simple thing: A potential writers’ strike, which could happen closer to the summer. We’ve already seen other networks renew some shows early, mostly to get ahead of the curve in case there are shutdowns later. It is a smart thing to do in the event you have a wildly successful show and want to give yourself a better shot of having an unchanged production schedule. (Of course, the other thing that helps is making sure that the writers get a fair deal, and there is no strike at all.)

Given that season 6 would need to start production in the summer to have the same filming schedule as season 5, there’s already a case to issue a Virgin River renewal soon. We tend to think that this is the icing on the cake.

As to when a season 5 premiere date could be announced, we still think late April or early May. This goes along with what we saw last year.

